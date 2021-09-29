Naval Group's covey of advisers foiled by a phone call to London
Naval Group taps another lobbyist in attempt to allay submarine deal concerns
David Gazard will be the third lobbyist Naval Group has hired in Australia in less than a year. The company is increasingly touting its use of local firms as a means to reassure the Australian government of progress on the mega submarine contract. [...]
Intelligence-sharing at core of Washington's riposte to Beijing in Indo-Pacific region Free
A wide-ranging bipartisan bill targeting Beijing calls on the United States to increase intelligence-sharing with Japan and Australia. Europe, meanwhile, is reviewing its own presence in the Indo-Pacific. [...]
Dragoman's influential advisers wheeled out to save Naval Group's submarine deal
The Australian and French press have been awash with articles as Naval Group worked to keep its major submarine order afloat. The company is being helped by Dragoman, the lobbying firm founded by former Australi defence minister Robert Hill and whose advisers include former French diplomat Jean-Marie Guéhenno. [...]