Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. corporate intelligence
Spotlight UNITED STATES AUSTRALIA FRANCE UNITED KINGDOM Issue dated 29/09/2021

Naval Group's covey of advisers foiled by a phone call from London

French president Emmanuel Macron and Australian prime minister Scott Morrison on 15 June 2021.
French president Emmanuel Macron and Australian prime minister Scott Morrison on 15 June 2021. © Pascal Rossignol/Reuters
As news outlets in both hemispheres continue to relay every minute detail of the fallout from Australia's cancellation of its submarine deal with France, there is one glaring takeaway: more than five years of lobbying and intelligence gathering in Canberra failed to help Paris and Naval Group pick up on and anticipate Australia's doubts. [...] (1328 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 19.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
Further reading

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!