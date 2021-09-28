Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED KINGDOM Issue dated 28/09/2021

Probe into property king Terry Rosenberg's firm brings Kroll back to South Africa

Hired by the Singapore-based fund EuroFin Asia, Kroll's team of investigators is looking into the South African financier Terry Rosenberg's evaporated millions. [...] (239 words)
South African businessman Terry Rosenberg, president of Multiply Group.
South African businessman Terry Rosenberg, president of Multiply Group. © Multiply Group
Africa Intelligence 12/07/2021

Real estate, oil, finance: a dive into the heart of Durban's property kings, the Rosenbergs 

Property tycoon Terry Rosenberg's real estate empire is as strong as ever in South Africa's third largest city, Durban. Helped by his son Marc Rosenberg, he has expanded the family office Oakbrook Investments and investment arm Multiply as far as Swizterland, Mauritius, Dubai and the UK. [...]

