UKRAINE Issue dated 24/09/2021

Zelensky's former PR Yulia Mendel makes television comeback

Journalist and communications advisor Iulia Mendel.
© @IuliiaMendel/Facebook
After the programmes she worked for on went off air, Yulia Mendel, once press secretary to the Ukrainian president, has returned to television with a political programme produced by the oligarch Rinat Akhmetov. But her career as a communications consultant is far from over. [...] (569 words)
