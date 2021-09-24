This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Yevgeniy Yenin, Ukrainian interior ministry's intelligence asset
Former intelligence officer and top lawyer Yevgeniy Yenin, an experienced fighter of Kiev's legal battles against Moscow, has been appointed deputy interior minister, bringing his extensive experience to an institution recently shaken by the departure of the influential minister, Arsen Avakov. [...]
Zelensky reshapes its post-Avakov security apparatus
The Ukrainian president has used the all-powerful minister of internal affairs Arsen Avako's departure to replace key appointments within the armed forces, foreign intelligence and internal security services, all with his trusted right-hand man Andriy Yermak never far from the picture. [...]
Yevgeni Yurchenko is the Donbass's new coal industry strongman
Seven years after hostilities began in eastern Ukraine, Russian and pro-Russian businessmen are battling against each other for control of the territory's energy and metal resources. Yevgeni Yurchenko is one businessman who has emerged well from the battle. [...]
Dmitry Firtash's lordly London connections
Though targeted by Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council as it helps President Zelensky compile a list of the country's oligarchs, Dmitry Firtash can call on a few favours from his trusted London contacts, many of whom have also worked with Lord Oxford. [...]
By targeting media moguls Kozak and Medvedchuk, SBU clears the path for Kolomoisky
With SBU-backed proof in hand, Kiev shut down Taras Kozak's television channels in early February. The decision, backed by the US embassy and pro-West media outlets, shows that Igor Kolomoisky has snatched back the title as Ukraine's top media mogul from his rival Viktor Medvedchuk. [...]