Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. corporate intelligence
SWITZERLAND Issue dated 24/09/2021

Jihad Analytics tries to break into open source intelligence market

Swiss company Jihad Analytics, which was set up by a former employee of the French armed forces ministry, aims to keep jihadist organisations under surveillance by using the open source data they put out. It will attempt to carve out a niche for itself on a jihadism-focused open source intelligence (OSINT) market, where there is already strong competition. [...] (270 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
Further reading

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!