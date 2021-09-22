Your account has been succesfully created.
SYRIA FRANCE Issue dated 22/09/2021

Rifaat al-Assad wants out of Paris following embezzlement conviction

Rifaat Al Assad in 1999.
Rifaat Al Assad in 1999. © MaxPPP
Following a Paris appeal court's confirmation on 9 September of the four-year prison sentence pronounced against Rifaat al-Assad last year for misappropriation of Syrian state funds, members of his entourage have begun trying to get rid of their property assets in the French capital. [...] (379 words)
Further reading
Faleh al-Fayad and Bachar al-Assad during a previous visit in 2019.
Faleh al-Fayad and Bachar al-Assad during a previous visit in 2019. © Âsana Handout/EPA/MaxPPP
SYRIA FRANCE IRAQ 24/08/2021

Iraqi security chief Falih al-Fayyadh sent to Damas to soothe Bashar al-Assad's feelings 

Iraqi prime minister Mustafa al-Kazemi, who is organising a major regional conference with France in Baghdad at the end of August, is seriously embarrassed at not being able to invite his neighbour, Bashar al-Assad. As a result, he decided to send Falih al-Fayyadh to Damas to break the news to the Syrian leader personally. [...]
Ilham Ahmed, co-chair of the Syrian Democratic Council, was part of the Syrian Kurdish delegation received on July 19 by French President Emmanuel Macron.
Ilham Ahmed, co-chair of the Syrian Democratic Council, was part of the Syrian Kurdish delegation received on July 19 by French President Emmanuel Macron. © Karin Tornblom/TT News Agency/AFP
Spotlight FRANCE SYRIA 26/07/2021

Syrian Kurds look to Macron for support as Russia steps up pressure 

Syrian Kurds, under pressure from Moscow to resume negotiations with the regime in Damascus, are doing the rounds of their international allies in an attempt to find support for their claim for autonomous status. They have high hopes of the French president, though Paris is unlikely to offer more than symbolic support. [...]

