This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
Iraqi security chief Falih al-Fayyadh sent to Damas to soothe Bashar al-Assad's feelings
Iraqi prime minister Mustafa al-Kazemi, who is organising a major regional conference with France in Baghdad at the end of August, is seriously embarrassed at not being able to invite his neighbour, Bashar al-Assad. As a result, he decided to send Falih al-Fayyadh to Damas to break the news to the Syrian leader personally. [...]
Syrian Kurds look to Macron for support as Russia steps up pressure
Syrian Kurds, under pressure from Moscow to resume negotiations with the regime in Damascus, are doing the rounds of their international allies in an attempt to find support for their claim for autonomous status. They have high hopes of the French president, though Paris is unlikely to offer more than symbolic support. [...]
DGSE helps court pinpoint Syria's chemicals programme
By allowing the use of an intelligence memo to uphold a freeze on the assets of companies linked to Syria's chemical programme, a French court is venturing into new territory. It also highlights how much France's intelligence agents were involved in this politically-charged issue. [...]
French government agonises over recovered ill-gotten gains
The French government has started to recover millions of euros from foreign money-laundering convictions against the likes of Syrian businessman Rifaat Al Assad, Uzbek first daughter Gulnara Karimova, and Equatorial Guinea's Teodorín Obiang Nguema. A new development bill that will be debated by parliament this week could provide for the money to returned to the countries it was stolen from. [...]