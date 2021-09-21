Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED KINGDOM Issue dated 21/09/2021

UK's golden spymaster generation exits to private sector

Several senior officials from the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), which oversees the activities of MI6, have recently moved over to the private sector, marking the end of an era in British intelligence. [...] (286 words)
Alex Younger, director of the Secret Intelligence Service (SIS, or MI6) from 2014 to 2020.
Alex Younger, director of the Secret Intelligence Service (SIS, or MI6) from 2014 to 2020.
Spotlight UNITED KINGDOM 23/06/2021

Ex-MI6 chief Alex Younger carves niche in private sector 

After his post-service pause, Alex Younger, the former head of the Secret Intelligence Service (SIS), is developing his role as a consultant, which will bring him into contact with a member of the board of Huawei, a company the British intelligence community is very concerned about. [...]

