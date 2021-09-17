Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED KINGDOM Issue dated 17/09/2021

New Century rises from ashes as Pinpoint

Tim Collins-led intelligence services training firm New Century, which went out of business in 2018, has been reconstituted as Pinpoint Consulting Services. It has already made its mark by winning part of a large contract for the Home Office's international cooperation and training. [...] (370 words)
