Spotlight FRANCE LEBANON Issue dated 15/09/2021

Jetex asked to settle Riad Salamé's "forgotten" cash-in-luggage problem with French police

Bank of Lebanon governor Riad Salamé.
Bank of Lebanon governor Riad Salamé. © Mohamed Azakir/Reuters
After having "forgotten" to declare €90,000 in cash in his luggage when he flew to Paris in June, Bank of Lebanon governor Riad Salamé was ordered to pay a fine of €2,700. He decided to leave it to private aviation company Jetex to settle the problem. [...] (291 words)
