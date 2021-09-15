Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. corporate intelligence
FRANCE Issue dated 15/09/2021

Erys Group caught up in investigation into private security arms breaches in New Caledonia

On 24 August, gendarmes in Noumea questioned five employees of French private security operator Erys Group as part of a preliminary investigation into breaches of French regulations on private security agents bearing arms. Erys Group itself has since taken legal action against one of its employees. [...] (633 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
Further reading

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!