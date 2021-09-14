Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED STATES Issue dated 14/09/2021

Bahaa Hariri appoints Washington lobbyist CT Group

Bahaa Hariri.
Bahaa Hariri. © Sawt Beirut International
With the help of the US subsidiary of Australian firm CT Group, founded by Australian conservatives Mark Textor and Sir Lynton Crosby, Saad Hariri's older brother and political rival is trying to make an impression in Washingon as well as shine more brightly in Beirut. [...] (333 words)
