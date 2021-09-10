Studebaker-Executive Outcomes forge US-South African alliance to rival Russia's Wagner
Beirut's passivity to Capital's arrival shows inclination for Russian aid
Russian firm Capital's entry in the Syrian energy market could be the cause of a new border dispute with Lebanon, but the local authorities have barely raised an eyebrow at the event, highlighting a growing popularity for Russian aid among the country's political elite. [...]
Damas gives ground on offshore gas to Russia's Capital group
The regime in Damascus does not look to be in a position of strength in its dealings with Russian company Capital LLC, which is keen to advance Moscow's energy interests in Syria. Damascus has had to agree to exempt the company from customs duties, accept limited access for Syrian officials to its operations and settle for a low rate of return from any future gas finds. [...]
SBU takes on private military company DBC, linked to both Kolomoisky and Saakashvili
Ukraine's internal security service, the SBU, which conducted raids on 24 March as part of a months-long investigation, suspects two men, Yevgen Shevchenko and Semen Semenchenko, "created a paramilitary organisation". Shevchenko is close to anti-corruption unit and the SBU's rival, NABU. [...]
Washington targets Wagner group coordinator Yevgeni Prigozhin's 'air force'
The US intelligence services have asked several African governments for help in halting the movements of private jets belonging to Russian businessman Yevgeni Prigozhin. A close associate of Valdimir Putin, he is a key figure in the Wagner group and has been targeted by US sanctions. [...]
Blue Octagon fronts for HLSI on massive maritime surveillance contract
Just a few months after Nigeria's parliament began investigating the huge Deep Blue Project, HLSI, the Israeli firm that won the contract, passed the baton to Octagon, a company recently set up by senior figures with links to HLSI. [...]