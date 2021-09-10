Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight UNITED STATES Issue dated 10/09/2021

Studebaker-Executive Outcomes forge US-South African alliance to rival Russia's Wagner

South African financier Heine van Niekerk and African private military veteran Eeben Barlow are constructing a response to Russian hybrid warfare operators in Africa in partnership with the US firm Studebaker, which employs former Pentagon and CIA officers. [...] (776 words)
