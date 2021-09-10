17 Arm continues litigation funding path without Lord St John of Bletso
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
The ongoing saga of Pakistan's asset recovery firm Broadsheet's litigation funder Richard Deitz Free
US financier Richard Deitz, who is active in Ukraine and Russia, is seeking compensation for the litigation funding his firm provided to the asset recovery firm Broadsheet, which received a multi-million dollar payout from the Pakistan government earlier this year. [...]