This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
For its 30 years of independence, Kiev gives itself cybertroops and a foreign policy strategy
Quick to enact his series of reforms, Volodymyr Zelensky approved new cybersecurity and foreign policy strategies on 26 August, marking the strengthening of the country's cyber apparatus and the creation of a formal roadmap for its international relations. [...]
Washington turns to Gulf agents to wrest Motor Sich away from Chinese hands
The White House is doing all it can to prevent Chinese investors close to the authorities in Beijing from grabbing control of Ukraine's flagship defence company. Gulf businessmen are waiting to pounce on the opportunity. [...]