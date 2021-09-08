Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight AFGHANISTAN Issue dated 08/09/2021

Armed security companies prepare for the start of a new era in Kabul

Along with Iraq, Afghanistan has been an eldorado for armed security companies over the last 20 years. With the departure of American troops on 30 August, that market suddenly dried up. This does not mean, however, that the country will no longer need armed security companies. [...] (633 words)
