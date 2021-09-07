Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. corporate intelligence
UNITED STATES Issue dated 07/09/2021

Data analytics firm Thresher to testify before US-China commission

The company, led by former US intelligence officer Rebecca Fair, develops tools that monitors how Chinese authorities manipulate content. [...] (213 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
Further reading

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!