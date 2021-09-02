Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. corporate intelligence
EUROPE Issue dated 02/09/2021

Norwegian state funds turn to UK private investigators

Norway's central bank Norges Bank will work with British investigators for its compliance requirements, following the tracks of fellow Norwegian administrations Government Pension Fund Global (GFPG) and Equinor (formerly Statoil). [...] (229 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
On the same subject

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!