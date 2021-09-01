Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. corporate intelligence
Spotlight UNITED KINGDOM Issue dated 01/09/2021

UK's counter state threats bill worries investigators and lobbyists alike

London, the influence and corporate intelligence capital of the world, wants to adopt a form of foreign agent registration, a measure that could jeopardise a number of contracts being negotiated behind doors. [...] (526 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 19.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
On the same subject
Alex Younger, director of the Secret Intelligence Service (SIS, or MI6) from 2014 to 2020.
Alex Younger, director of the Secret Intelligence Service (SIS, or MI6) from 2014 to 2020. © Andrew Milligan/Pool via Reuters
Spotlight UNITED KINGDOM 23/06/2021

Ex-MI6 chief Alex Younger carves niche in private sector 

After his post-service pause, Alex Younger, the former head of the Secret Intelligence Service (SIS), is developing his role as a consultant, which will bring him into contact with a member of the board of Huawei, a company the British intelligence community is very concerned about. [...]

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!