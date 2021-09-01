The Kolomoisky clan takes its ease on the Swiss Riviera as Privatbank's US lawsuit is put on hold
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
Mordechai Korf, Igor Kolomoisky's American buddy
Prominent member of the Jewish Chabad community in Miami, Mordechai "Motti" Korf is also the US business associate of Igor Kolomoisky. Today, this relationship is being put to the test by PrivatBank's worldwide hunt for the Ukrainian oligarch's assets. [...]