FRANCE Issue dated 31/08/2021

With Pasinetti gone, Thales ushers in security and intelligence reforms

After the departure of its long-serving head of security Pierre Pasinetti, the French defence group Thales, headed by Patrice Caine, faces new security challenges and wants to rethink the department. [...] (284 words)
