Tracked by Kyiv, Kolomosiky clan cuts exposure in Switzerland
Resignation of powerful interior minister Avakov prompts concern in France for Kyiv defence contracts
Interior minister Arsen Avakov's abrupt decision to resign after seven years took Kyiv by surprise and has left Ukraine's Western partners, including France, hanging in suspense. Paris relied heavily on the former security chief and his team during defence negotiations. [...]
Ukrainian opposition MP Vadim Rabinovich pals up with French senators
With Volodymyr Zelensky's Crimean Platform looming, Russia's relays in Kyiv are tending to their relationships abroad to push Russia's narrative. Vadim Rabinovich, who is close to Viktor Medvedchuk, was recently back in Paris. [...]
After SBU inquiry Medvedchuk clan rallies support from French senators
As Volodymyr Zelensky urges lawmakers to pass his "anti-oligarch" law, Viktor Medvedchuk, Valdimir Putin's strongman in Ukraine, and his party are looking for allies abroad. They brought over three French senators on an all-expenses-paid trip to meet the party leader Vadim Rabinovich. [...]
Mordechai Korf, Igor Kolomoisky's American buddy
Prominent member of the Jewish Chabad community in Miami, Mordechai "Motti" Korf is also the US business associate of Igor Kolomoisky. Today, this relationship is being put to the test by PrivatBank's worldwide hunt for the Ukrainian oligarch's assets. [...]