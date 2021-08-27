Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight ISRAEL Issue dated 27/08/2021

Ex-Mossad chief Danny Yatom gets into offensive online electioneering at CIY Global

Danny Yatom, a former head of the Israeli Mossad spy agency.
Danny Yatom, a former head of the Israeli Mossad spy agency. © Jim Hollander/EFE/Newscom/MaxPPP
The niche market of offensive online support for political campaigns is attracting a growing number of retired intelligence veterans. [...] (404 words)
