Ex-Mossad chief Danny Yatom gets into offensive online electioneering at CIY Global
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 19.50)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
Labyrinth boasts of partnerships with leading private investigation firms
Israeli OSINT firm Labyrinth, founded by former Israeli military intelligence officers, has put the spotlight on its relationships with the corporate intelligence firms International Investigation Agency (IIA), headed by former Shin Bet officer Moshe Buller, and SQR Security Solutions. [...]
Alma centre offers platform for ex-intelligence agents to express their views
The research centre that relays Israel's anti-Iran rhetoric has picked up on a French political magazine's piece on Hezbollah in France, revealing a network of former intelligence officers who contribute to its reports. [...]