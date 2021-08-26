Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. corporate intelligence
EUROPE Surveillance & Interception Issue dated 26/08/2021

Norwegian parliament uses KPMG as private cybercrime investigator

The audit giant has been hired to investigate a string of cyber attacks on the Norwegian parliament and identify its vulnerabilities, as Oslo braces for rising aggressivity from Russia. [...] (227 words)
This article is free
Log in or create an account to read more
On the same subject

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!