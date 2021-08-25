Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight ISRAEL AFRICA EUROPE Issue dated 25/08/2021

Zeev Zacharin still sought in Luxembourg over Gaydamak's missing millions

Businessman Arcadi Gaydamak, in 2008.
Businessman Arcadi Gaydamak, in 2008. © Kobi Gideon/EPA/MaxPPP
Retired Israeli general Zeev Zacharin, now in the business of private security and diamonds, stands accused of taking part in the defrauding of businessman Arcadi Gaydamak. Time will tell if he turns up for his court appearance in Luxembourg. [...] (650 words)
