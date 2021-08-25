This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Dmitry Vozianov, rider for Russian raiders
A former A1 executive, Dmitry Alexeyevich Vozianov has rapidly become a key contact for oligarchs embroiled in legal and commercial battles in both London and Moscow. Operating in the shadows, the litigation shooter relies on a broad network of allies, built up over many years at Alfa Group. [...]
Paris operations of Bedzhamov's British friend Maxim Golodnitsky unveiled
The latest twist in the legal battle between the Russian oligarch Georgi Bedzhamov and Vneshprombank has put the spotlight on the London and Paris interests of his friend Maxim Golodnitsky and links with Swiss lawyer and consultant Judith Hamburger. [...]
Vneshprombank and its investigators disavowed by UK top court
After being declared bankrupt in 2016, Russian bank Vneshprombank is still trying to prove its fraud allegations against Georgy Bedzhamov. The bank faces a new legal setback over its investigation techniques and the "errors" made by its data investigators. [...]