RUSSIA Issue dated 25/08/2021

DIA suffers setback in Georgy Bedzhamov asset recovery case

Spurred on by the litigation funder A1, Russia's Deposit Insurance Agency is still going all out to recover assets allegedly stolen from the bankrupt Vneshprombank by Georgy Bedzhamov. But although these moves have worked in Moscow, the courts in London are proving more difficult. [...] (640 words)
