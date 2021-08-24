Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED KINGDOM KAZAKHSTAN Issue dated 24/08/2021

Londongrad's consultants exposed by Kazakh socialite Nurgul Yertayeva's court case

Nurgul Yertayeva.
Nurgul Yertayeva. © Facebook account Ruarts Foundation
Londongrad's consultants and wealth managers came under the spotlight in a recent case against Nurgul Yertayeva, the Kazakh socialite who fled to London in 2018, brought by the London law firm Farrer & Co. The lawsuit followed Yertayeva's own accusations she had been overcharged by the firm. [...] (686 words)
