This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
Dragoman's influential advisers wheeled out to save Naval Group's submarine deal
The Australian and French press have been awash with articles as Naval Group worked to keep its major submarine order afloat. The company is being helped by Dragoman, the lobbying firm founded by former Australi defence minister Robert Hill and whose advisers include former French diplomat Jean-Marie Guéhenno. [...]