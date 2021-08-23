Your account has been succesfully created.
AUSTRALIA FRANCE Issue dated 23/08/2021

Naval Group taps another lobbyist in attempt to allay submarine deal concerns

David Gazard will be the third lobbyist Naval Group has hired in Australia in less than a year. The company is increasingly touting its use of local firms as a means to reassure the Australian government of progress on the mega submarine contract. [...] (244 words)
