Marat Kabaev, Putin's discreetly influential 'father-in-law', does Russia's bidding in Central Asia
Putin's modest 'Russian champagne' gift to allies Boris Titov and Yuri Kovalchuk
The Kremlin has forced French champagne producers to eat humble pie, in a move that mostly benefits Russian presidential advisor Boris Titov's "champagne" of the tsars, Abrau-Durso, and the Crimean sparkling wine made by "Putin's banker", Yuri Kovalchuk. [...]
Anti-corruption consultant Roman Putin campaigning for his cousin the president
As the country prepares for legislative elections in September, business consultant Roman Putin is busy tying personal ambitions with an opportune fight against corruption and his unwavering support of Vladimir Putin, a cousin of his father. [...]