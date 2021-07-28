Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED STATES Issue dated 28/07/2021

JS Held picks up BRG investigators

Berkeley Research is pulling out of the US investigations business after withdrawing from the international market. Some of its employees are joining its new owner, consulting firm JS Held, while others are breaking free. [...] (236 words)
