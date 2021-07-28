This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Wall Street's biggest users of private investigators settle their scores in battle over Universal
The future of music industry giant Universal will be settled in Paris tomorrow by "activist" investment companies. All the protagonists, who include Daniel Loeb and Bill Ackman, are big users of private investigators for their corporate raiding operations. [...]