UKRAINE Issue dated 28/07/2021

Igor Kolomoisky fears for his Ukrainian and Russian assets with PrivatBank onslaught

Ukrainian oligarch Igor Kolomoisky.
Ukrainian oligarch Igor Kolomoisky. © Mykhaylo Markiv/EPA/MaxPPP
Despite a recent setback in his legal wrangle with PrivatBank, the Ukrainian bank he owned before its nationalisation in 2016, Igor Kolomoisky still has de facto political support in Kyiv to call on. [...] (525 words)
