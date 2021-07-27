Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. corporate intelligence
FRANCE AFRICA Issue dated 27/07/2021

Ziad Takieddine's 'fixer' tells police of ambitions to lobby for Haftar with Avisa avec Avisa

A figure of the shady world of backchannel diplomacy in Africa, Noël Dubus has found himself caught up in the investigation into why Ziad Takieddine retracted his accusations against former president Nicolas Sarkozy. Speaking to police, the freelance French lobbyist detailed his career and the firms with which he has worked. [...] (923 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
On the same subject
On our other sites

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!