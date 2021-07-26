Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE Issue dated 26/07/2021

French financial prosecutor tries to save international corruption cases from justice minister's reforms

French Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti.
French Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti. © Yoan Valat/EPA/Newscom/MaxPPP
The French anti-corruption unit is under threat from legislation Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti is trying to pass, but it is making an attempt to keep control over corruption offences against foreign public officials. [...] (379 words)
