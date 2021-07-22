This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Al Jabri comes under fire from Deloitte in Boston despite support from Cofer Black
The team of lawyers and investigators trying to track down the assets of former Saudi master spy Saad Al Jabri's assets has opened a new front in Massachussetts. They are increasingly relying on the findings of an investigation carried out by audit group Deloitte. [...]
Deloitte and subcontractors spearhead probes against MbS' adversaires
Recent documents filed for court cases in Canada and the US by the Saudi authorities against the kingdom's former spymaster Saad Al Jabri reveal how the Saudi state entrusted its entire anticorruption probe to audit giant Deloitte. [...]