SAUDI ARABIA UNITED STATES Issue dated 22/07/2021

DoJ will not help former Saudi spymaster Al Jabri

The defence team of the former counterterrorism adviser to former interior minister Mohammed bin Nayef had been hoping for US support. But the Department of Justice will ultimately stay out of Al Jabri's fight against entities controlled by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. [...] (388 words)
