This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 19.50)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
Dmitry Vozianov, rider for Russian raiders
A former A1 executive, Dmitry Alexeyevich Vozianov has rapidly become a key contact for oligarchs embroiled in legal and commercial battles in both London and Moscow. Operating in the shadows, the litigation shooter relies on a broad network of allies, built up over many years at Alfa Group. [...]
Investigator Cameron Findlay stirs Dechert and Gerrard's wrath in ENRC trial
ENRC's court case against its former lawyers and the Serious Fraud Office got underway last week, putting the spotlight back on an array of consultants who have worked for the parties over the course of their 10-year battle. [...]