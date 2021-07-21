Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. corporate intelligence
JORDAN Issue dated 21/07/2021

Former Blackwater PR rallies support for Bassem Awadallah in Washington

Bassem Awadallah, who was condemned to prison in Jordan for 15 years along with Hassan bin Zaid and who holds US citizenship, is appealing to his friends in Washington with help from crisis PR expert Mark Corallo. [...] (347 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
On the same subject

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!