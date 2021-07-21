Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE Issue dated 21/07/2021

Cyrille Peguilhan forced out of Anticip and Risk&Co

Cyrille Peguilhan de Sartoux, ex-managing director of Anticip.
Cyrille Peguilhan de Sartoux, ex-managing director of Anticip. © Anticip
Anticip's two co-founders have been at each other's throats for months. Taking the matter in to their own hands, the company's main shareholders have shown managing director Cyrille Peguilhan de Sartoux the door, a move that could destabilise the company. [...] (279 words)
