UNITED STATES BELGIUM Issue dated 19/07/2021

Seris and G4S in difficulty after being hit by US prosecution over NATO and Pentagon contracts in Belgium

Seris and G4S's Belgian subsidiaries have been indicted, along with several of their former senior executives, with bid rigging over private security contracts from NATO and the Pentagon. This will complicate their participation in future US tender calls. [...] (305 words)
