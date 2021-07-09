This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Bruno Roger-Petit opens Elysee Palace door to pro-Russians
Ukrainian opposition figure Vadim Rabinovich, a pro-Russian who is close to Putin's Ukraine henchman Viktor Medvedchuk, appeared delighted to meet with Bruno Roger-Petit, President Macron's adviser on memorials and historical events, at the Elysee Palace recently. [...]
The legal strategist for oligarchs Dmitry Vozianov has eyes on Africa
Despite ENRC's legal woes caused by past activities in the DRC, which led the Kazakh mining company into a long-running legal battle with its former lawyer, secretive consultant Dmitry Vozianov has been swayed by Moscow's interest in Africa to sign up for the Russia-Africa summit. [...]
RDIF calls on Italian-Swiss contacts to secure Sputnik V production
While the European Union is still divided over Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, Moscow's sovereign wealth fund is working its contacts with European pharmaceutical groups, starting with Antonio di Naro's Swiss group Adienne, with the view towards future production. [...]
