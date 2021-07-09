Your account has been succesfully created.
SPECIAL OFFER: 15% OFF your annual subscription
SUBSCRIBE
  1. Home
  2. corporate intelligence
UNITED STATES IRAQ IRAN Issue dated 09/07/2021

Former spy Michael Pregent prospers as anti-Iran activist

US consultant Michael Pregent.
US consultant Michael Pregent. © Hudson Institute
Recently called as an expert witness in a case into the death of US soldiers in Iraq, former spy Michael Pregent is often interviewed in the media, revealing an anti-Iranian stance that has helped him land consulting work. [...] (371 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
On the same subject
On our other sites

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 16/07/2021

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!