This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 12.50)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
CNIM haunted by spectre of Russian contract amid financial restructuring
As the French industry and defence specialist CNIM continues to restructure after filing for administration, a trade dispute over the group's Russian contract made as part of the sale of Mistral-class ships to Moscow is waiting to be heard by France's Supreme civil court. [...]