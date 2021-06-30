Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. corporate intelligence
FRANCE Issue dated 30/06/2021

Consors Intelligence first private investigation firm to adopt France's new ethical company status

Consors Intelligence, headed by ex-journalist Bertrand Charles and former defence ministery official Fabien Hospital, recently celebrated its 10th anniversary by becoming the French corporate intelligence world's first "entreprise à mission". [...] (285 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
On the same subject

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience. Read more