AUSTRIA BELARUS Issue dated 29/06/2021

Raiffeisen Bank reluctantly gets on board with EU sanctions against Minsk

The new sanctions against Belarus are not at all to the liking of the powerful Raiffeisen Bank International, which has a strong presence in the country. It has however been able to count on Vienna, as well its networks in Brussels, to plead its case. [...] (606 words)
