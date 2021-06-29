This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 12.50)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
David Brown, the man who walked out of Dmitry Firtash's French Riviera villa
While the US pursues its efforts to have him extradited from Austria, Firtash is still fighting to recover frozen assets including a sumptuous villa on the French Riviera, a property still occupied by Firtash's right-hand man Robert Shetler-Jones, who once had help from consultant David Brown. [...]
Uneasy Lukashenko presses ahead with his reform of the national security council
Although the stir created by the hijacking of a Ryanair aircraft on 23 May brought Belarus back into the public eye, Western condemnations have not stopped Alexander Lukashenko from proceeding with his plans to further strengthen his security services. [...]
Appraisers clash over Dmitry Firtash's Bordeaux chateau in London
Thrown off balance in Moscow and Washington, the Ukrainian oligarch Dmitry Firtash is also fighting Russia's VTB Bank in London over the freeze of his assets in western Europe, including a French vineyard run by his right-hand-man, Briton Robert Shetler-Jones. [...]
Lanny Davis comes to Firtash's rescue again
In his battle with the US justice department, Ukrainian oligarch Dmitry Firtash has turned to Davis, Goldberg & Galper again. Firtash, whom Lev Parnas has accused of involvement in Donald Trump's Ukrainian affair, will be defended by Lanny Davis and Eleanor McManus. [...]