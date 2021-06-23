This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 12.50)
After SBU inquiry Medvedchuk clan rallies support from French senators
As Volodymyr Zelensky urges lawmakers to pass his "anti-oligarch" law, Viktor Medvedchuk, Valdimir Putin's strongman in Ukraine, and his party are looking for allies abroad. They brought over three French senators on an all-expenses-paid trip to meet the party leader Vadim Rabinovich. [...]
Lanny Davis comes to Firtash's rescue again
In his battle with the US justice department, Ukrainian oligarch Dmitry Firtash has turned to Davis, Goldberg & Galper again. Firtash, whom Lev Parnas has accused of involvement in Donald Trump's Ukrainian affair, will be defended by Lanny Davis and Eleanor McManus. [...]
SBU takes on private military company DBC, linked to both Kolomoisky and Saakashvili
Ukraine's internal security service, the SBU, which conducted raids on 24 March as part of a months-long investigation, suspects two men, Yevgen Shevchenko and Semen Semenchenko, "created a paramilitary organisation". Shevchenko is close to anti-corruption unit and the SBU's rival, NABU. [...]