The ongoing saga of Pakistan's asset recovery firm Broadsheet's litigation funder Richard Deitz
Steinmetz-Soros case held up by the absence of litigation funding
As defence lawyers press for BSGR founder Beny Steinmetz and his right-hand man Dag Cramer to testify before the court in their case against George Soros, BSGR's new joint administrator Alvarez & Marsal is trying to find funding to enable the group to continue its legal action. [...]
Louis-Dreyfus escapes the clutches of the Russian asset recovery agency
Louis-Dreyfus Company, which claimed that the International Bank of Saint Petersburg made abusive debt claims against it, has won its case before an English court. The verdict marks yet another setback for Russian state body Deposit Insurance Agency, which is trying to recover the bank's assets, and a victory for Louis-Dreyfus chairwoman Margarita Louis-Dreyfus. [...]