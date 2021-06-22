Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. corporate intelligence
UNITED KINGDOM Issue dated 22/06/2021

The ongoing saga of Pakistan's asset recovery firm Broadsheet's litigation funder Richard Deitz

Richard Deitz, Founder, President and Fund Manager, VR Capital Group Ltd.
Richard Deitz, Founder, President and Fund Manager, VR Capital Group Ltd. © Reuters
US financier Richard Deitz, who is active in Ukraine and Russia, is seeking compensation for the litigation funding his firm provided to the asset recovery firm Broadsheet, which received a multi-million dollar payout from the Pakistan government earlier this year. [...] (558 words)
This article is free
Log in or create an account to read more
On the same subject
Margarita Louis-Dreyfus, CEO of Louis-Dreyfus Company.
Margarita Louis-Dreyfus, CEO of Louis-Dreyfus Company. © PhotoPQR/La Provence/MaxPPP
FRANCE RUSSIA SWITZERLAND 07/05/2021

Louis-Dreyfus escapes the clutches of the Russian asset recovery agency 

Louis-Dreyfus Company, which claimed that the International Bank of Saint Petersburg made abusive debt claims against it, has won its case before an English court. The verdict marks yet another setback for Russian state body Deposit Insurance Agency, which is trying to recover the bank's assets, and a victory for Louis-Dreyfus chairwoman Margarita Louis-Dreyfus. [...]

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience. Read more