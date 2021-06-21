Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. corporate intelligence
UNITED STATES FRANCE UNITED KINGDOM Issue dated 21/06/2021

Wall Street's biggest users of private investigators settle their scores in battle over Universal

The future of music industry giant Universal will be settled in Paris tomorrow by "activist" investment companies. All the protagonists, who include Daniel Loeb and Bill Ackman, are big users of private investigators for their corporate raiding operations. French businessman Vincent Bolloré, who has already survived an attack from leading activist investor Elliott Management, will almost be a spectactor on this occasion, even though he controls Universal's main shareholder, Vivendi. [...] (797 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
On the same subject

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience. Read more