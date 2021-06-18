Alma centre offers platform for ex-intelligence agents to express their views
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 12.50)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
Doha hosts highly charged secret ceasefire talks
As the leading regional powers meet in Doha to try to organise a ceasefire, the new cycle of violence between Israel and the Palestinian territories is following its own logic on the ground, taking it outside the ambit of the traditional negotiations between the master spies. [...]
Tsahal fears weaknesses in its anti-missile defences
Despite its multi-layered design and its constantly increasing capacities, Israel's anti-missile defences failed to intercept a projectile from Syria. This has put the country's sensitive nuclear installations in Dimona in a delicate position. [...]
Lebanese intelligence chiefs told to stem fuel drain on Syrian border Free
Lebanon, which is already battling with a fuel shortage, is having to watch part of its meagre supplies disappear into Syria, which is itself in short supply. The government has turned to the intelligence service to try to reduce the cross-border trafficking. [...]