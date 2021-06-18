Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. corporate intelligence
ISRAEL Issue dated 18/06/2021

Alma centre offers platform for ex-intelligence agents to express their views

The research centre that relays Israel's anti-Iran rhetoric has picked up on a French political magazine's piece on Hezbollah in France, revealing a network of former intelligence officers who contribute to its reports. [...] (286 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
On the same subject

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience. Read more