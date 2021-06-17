Charles Blackmore sets in motion his succession plan at Audere
Dmitry Firtash's lordly London connections
Though targeted by Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council as it helps President Zelensky compile a list of the country's oligarchs, Dmitry Firtash can call on a few favours from his trusted London contacts, many of whom have also worked with Lord Oxford. [...]
Steinmetz-Soros case held up by the absence of litigation funding
As defence lawyers press for BSGR founder Beny Steinmetz and his right-hand man Dag Cramer to testify before the court in their case against George Soros, BSGR's new joint administrator Alvarez & Marsal is trying to find funding to enable the group to continue its legal action. [...]
Consultants heard in trial of suspected Qatari funding of Nusra Front
A slew of consultants have given testimony in the UK trial to determine Qatar's alleged support of the former Syrian movement Jabhat Al Nusra, shedding light as much on the role played by Doha Bank and Qatari brothers Moutaz and Ramez Al Khayyat as their own involvement in the Syrian conflict. [...]
Businessman Christopher Chandler pins Donald Berlin, the private investigator who accused him of Russian ties
A US court has overturned certain elements of the rulings that rejected the businessman's libel claim against Donald Berlin, author of an early 2000s report that suspected ties between Chandler and Russian security apparatus. [...]