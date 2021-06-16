This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 12.50)
New Internet platforms compete for information about Riad Salamé
Following the start of a number of investigations into the activities of Bank of Lebanon governor Riad Salamé, the organisations behind them are digging for information to build up their cases against him and are launching competing Internet platforms to this end. [...]
French government agonises over recovered ill-gotten gains
The French government has started to recover millions of euros from foreign money-laundering convictions against the likes of Syrian businessman Rifaat Al Assad, Uzbek first daughter Gulnara Karimova, and Equatorial Guinea's Teodorín Obiang Nguema. A new development bill that will be debated by parliament this week could provide for the money to returned to the countries it was stolen from. [...]