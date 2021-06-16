Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. corporate intelligence
UKRAINE UNITED KINGDOM Issue dated 16/06/2021

Dmitry Firtash's lordly London connections

Ukrainian oligarch Dmitry Firtash.
Ukrainian oligarch Dmitry Firtash. © Inna Sikolovskaya/EPA/MaxPPP
Though targeted by Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council as it helps President Zelensky compile a list of the country's oligarchs, Dmitry Firtash can call on a few favours from his trusted London contacts, many of whom have also worked with Lord Oxford. [...] (520 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
On the same subject

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience. Read more