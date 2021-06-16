This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 12.50)
Reform bill cuts into SBU's initial mandate Free
The Ukrainian parliament is about to approve Volodymyr Zelensky's latest bill to reform the country's security service. This would strip the SBU of its mandate to police and investigate economic crimes, an assurance of good conduct for Ukraine's Western partners. [...]
Appraisers clash over Dmitry Firtash's Bordeaux chateau in London
Thrown off balance in Moscow and Washington, the Ukrainian oligarch Dmitry Firtash is also fighting Russia's VTB Bank in London over the freeze of his assets in western Europe, including a French vineyard run by his right-hand-man, Briton Robert Shetler-Jones. [...]
Lanny Davis comes to Firtash's rescue again
In his battle with the US justice department, Ukrainian oligarch Dmitry Firtash has turned to Davis, Goldberg & Galper again. Firtash, whom Lev Parnas has accused of involvement in Donald Trump's Ukrainian affair, will be defended by Lanny Davis and Eleanor McManus. [...]