Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. corporate intelligence
UNITED KINGDOM UNITED STATES Issue dated 15/06/2021

Steinmetz-Soros case held up by the absence of litigation funding

As defence lawyers press for BSGR founder Beny Steinmetz and his right-hand man Dag Cramer to testify before the court in their case against George Soros, BSGR's new joint administrator Alvarez & Marsal is trying to find funding to enable the group to continue its legal action. [...] (242 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
On the same subject
On our other sites

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience. Read more